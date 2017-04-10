BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the German auto giant BMW kick-started India sales officially from April 10, Monday. The company has appointed Shivapada Ray to spearhead the two-wheeler business and BMW Motorrad is in the process of setting up the team and dealerships across the country.

The brand is set to open dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune soon. The company will sell high-end bikes in the initial phase. The range includes BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 RS, BMW R 1200 RT, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW R 1200 R, BMW S 1000 R, BMW R NineT, BMW R NineT Scrambler, BMW R 1200 G S Adventure, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW S 1000 XR– which will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

"BMW Motorrad is an inherent and highly emotional part of the BMW brand. We want our existing and prospective customers to forge new paths and make BMW Motorrad a part of their aspirational lifestyle and pursue joy through riding. We intend to embark on this success story in India - with our ongoing product offensive, which we will further expand and by increasing our presence in the country with the right partners," said Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India.

Meanwhile, the wait for G 310 R, most affordable BMW bike manufactured in India in association with TVS Motor company, is likely to get longer as the official avaialble list doesn't carry the model's name. The G 310 R and its adventure sibling G 310 GS will join the range soon once the company set up dealerships.

Though the company has just begun India sales as a subsidiary, the brand already had presence in the country as it had authorised importers in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Here's the list of BMW Motorrad bikes and their prices in India: