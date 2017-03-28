The German motorcycle-manufacturer BMW Motorrad is set to commence its India operations on April 14. The Bavarian brand has started sending invites for the launch event. However, the company has not spilled any details on their Indian portfolio.

The long-rumoured BMW Motorrad's entry into the Indian market was confirmed when it showcased G 310 R at the Auto Expo last year in February. But in a huge disappointment to the biking enthusiasts in the country, the launch of the G 310 R has been delayed further with no word yet on its release date.

BMW Motorrad's Indian portfolio may include S1000R, S1000RR, S1000XR, F700GS, F800GS, F800R, R1200G, R1200GS Adventure, BMW R Nine T and BMW K1600GTL. It is being said that most of the bikes will be imported from its plant in Berlin, Germany, and some from its plant in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the G 310 R will be made at the TVS plant in Hosur. The G 310 R, which is also the first sub-500cc motorcycle from BMW's stable, has been developed in association with TVS Motor Company.

Source: TeamBHP