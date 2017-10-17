German luxury carmaker BMW has launched a new top-spec variant to its 3-series Gran Turismo range in India. The new 330i GT M Sport is priced at Rs 49.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which is around Rs 80,000 premium over petrol Luxury Line variant.

Being the M Sport variant, the new variant boast of cosmetic additions such as gloss black-finished grille slats, new 18-inch alloy wheels, M badging and chrome-finished exhaust pipes. The 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is also on offer with exclusive metallic Estoril Blue paint finish.

The interior of the range-topping variant has been spruced up with the large heads-up display, a 10.5-inch digital instrument cluster, an M Sport multifunction steering wrapped in leather, M badges on the door sill and headliners finished in Grey colour.

The 330i Gran Turismo M Sport also flaunts BMW's iDrive with an 8.8-inch display, the navigation system with 3D maps integrated with GPS, BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC) that includes front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, USB and Aux-in.

On the safety front, the car is equipped with six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) and others. It also comes with dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), side-impact protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, run-flat tyres and crash sensor.

The new variant is powered by the same 1,998cc, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that also does duty in the 330i Luxury Line. The mill develops 252hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car can accelerate 0-100kmph sprint in just 6.1 seconds.

"The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport with a perfect blend of sporting character, impressive performance and appealing design makes every journey an unforgettable experience," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.