BMW India rolled out the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo in India from its Chennai plant on Monday, February 26. Recently launched at Auto Expo 2018, the 6 Series Gran Turismo has been rolled-out in a locally-produced petrol variant -- BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has been priced at Rs 58.90 lakh.

BMW's Chennai plant locally produces the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3 and BMW X5. BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo now joins the line-up and the company will also start the local production of MINI Countryman in 2018.

"The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is not only a unique concept but also makes a significant mark through its advanced engineering, technology, and innovations. Now locally-produced in India, it will create a novel segment and set new benchmarks in the Indian luxury car segment," said Jochen Stallkamp, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo now comes only in petrol variant and the company will launch the diesel model later in 2018. At the heart of the 6 Series GT petrol is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 258 hp of power and a torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 - 4,400 rpm. It comes mated to 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission. The car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo has a distinctive, powerful appearance in front with the LED headlights extending all the way to the large BMW kidney grille. The car gets a long bonnet, a set-back positioning of the cabin, a wheelbase of 3,070 mm, doors with frameless windows, and an elongated window outline stretching deep into the rear end. It gets a one-piece tailgate that opens and closes electrically as standard. The boot capacity of 610 liters is 110 liters larger than the predecessor models.

It comes equipped with a display and control system with navigation, communication and infotainment functions. It gets iDrive system, complete with the Touch Controller on the center console and the Control Display. The high-resolution display has a screen size of 10.25 inches and safety features include airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Hill Descent Control (HDC) among others.