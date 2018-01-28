German auto giant BMW group is a regular exhibitor at India's biennial motor show, the Auto Expo. For the latest edition of the acclaimed motor show scheduled to begin on February 7, BMW Group decided to go all out with five new launches from its three division- BMW, BMW Motorrad and Mini.

Show-goers can spot BMW Group India pavilion at Hall No. 15, India Expo Mart at Greater Noida. The core BMW brand will launch the new 6 Series Gran Turismo and the new M5 at the show in the presence of legendary cricketer and BMW India's brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo- The 3 Series-based Gran Turismo has a good fan following in India and that seems to be the reason for bringing the 6 Series Gran Turismo here. The 6 Series Gran Turismo replaces the 5 GT globally and the car was unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt International Auto Show. It is likely to be offered in diesel and petrol versions.

BMW M5- The company launched all-new 5 Series sedan in India in June 2017. It's time for the performance sibling, the M5 in India. The go-faster version of the 5 Series is powered by a heavily reworked 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 motor tuned to churn out 591bhp of power and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from the two new launches, next-generation BMW X3 which is due for launch later in 2018 will be previewed at Auto Expo 2018. The BMW i-division will showcase new i8 Roadster and the new i3s.

The highlight of the BMW Motorrad section will be the most-awaited motorcycles in the Indian market for preview– the BMW G310 R and the BMW G310 GS. However, the launch models at the show will be two adventure bikes – F 750 GS and the F 850 GS.

BMW F 750 GS- The motorcycle is designed for riders who prefer travel enduro in combination with low seat height and copious power availability. It is powered by 853cc parallel-twin engine with two counterbalance shafts that develops 77hp of power and 83Nm of torque.

BMW F 850 GS- The model features even more distinctive touring characteristics over F 750 GS coupled with off-road ability. Powered by the same 853cc parallel-twin engine, the power and torque figures in the F 850 GS is slightly up at 85hp and 92Nm, respectively.

The MINI car range will showcase the MINI Hatch, the MINI Convertible and the MINI Clubman. However, the model to be launched at the show will be the new MINI Countryman.

MINI Countryman- The second generation Countryman was introduced at the LA Auto Show in November 2016. The new version is 8 inches longer than the first generation, and 1 inch wider. It will be powered by a turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, while the Cooper S version will use a new 2.0-litre mill.