BMW G 310 R, one of the most anticipated motorcycles of the year has been caught on the public road during its final testing. The German manufacturer has already confirmed India launch in March-April 2017.

The motorcycle has been seen on the Bangalore-Krishnagiri highway and chaps at Motoroids clicked the picture. Test-mule of the India-spec G 310 R seems to be production ready model that even features decals across its body.

The G 310 R has been developed jointly by Indo-German alliance BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company and was first showcased in Brazil in 2015. It is the first motorcycle that BMW Motorrad is manufacturing outside Europe. The motorcycle is manufactured at TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant for domestic as well as foreign market.

The first sub-500cc motorcycle from BMW, G 310 R clearly is inspired by the design of the S 1000 R. The sporty headlight fairing with pronouncing headlight and chiseled fuel tank complements roadster proportions. The motorcycle is powered by an all-new 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that churns out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The powertrain comes with backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design, with the cylinder head turned 180 degrees. This lowers the centre of gravity and that aids in agility, according to the company.

The important standard feature in the G 310 R will be Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) which most of its rivals are being offered as optional. The motorcycle measures 1,988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1,227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,374mm.

The G 310 R has been rumoured with a starting price of Rs 1.80 lakh, ex-showroom. At that price point, the model will be the most affordable BMW bike that you can buy.

Picture source: Motoroids