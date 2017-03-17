If the latest indications are anything to go by, the launch of the G 310 R, the highly anticipated first sub-500cc motorcycle from Bavarian brand BMW Motorrad, has been delayed further until "later in this year."

Also Read: Kawasaki W800 retro-styled bike's India launch plan dropped

BMW G 310 R, the big machine from German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad, has been keeping biking enthusiasts on tenterhooks since it made its appearance at the Auto Expo last year. Last we heard was that the G 310 R is gearing up to make its entry into the Indian market by June this year.

Now a report of BikeIndia, citing sources, claims that the launch of the G 310 R in India could be pushed to a later date as the company is currently planning on bringing in its flagship models with above 800cc to India. This would include models like K 1600, R 1200, BMW S1000 and the R nine T the range.

BMW G 310 R, jointly developed by Indo-German alliance BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company, is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. BMW G 310 R employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

The G 310 R measures 1988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1374mm. To be pitted against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo in India, the G 310 R is expected to cost Rs 1.8 lakh, making the model the most affordable offering from BMW till date.

Source: BikeIndia