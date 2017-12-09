Bavarian brand BMW Motorrad may finally be ready to bring its much-awaited G 310 R motorcycle to India. The G 310 R, a first sub 500cc motorcycle of the brand, has long been rumoured for launch in the Indian market. However, biking enthusiasts were left disappointed after the company indicated that it was not ready for its launch.

Sometimes in October this year, the company confirmed that G 310 R — and the adventure version of G 310 R — the G 310 GS — will be ready for launch in India by 2018. And, the latest reports indicate that the launch of the G 310 R will be in mid-2018.

BMW G 310 R is jointly developed by the Indo-German alliance of BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. In a first, the manufacturing of BMW is moving outside Europe as BMW G 310 R will be made at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu.

The G 310 R measures 1,988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1,227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,374mm. To be pitted against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo in India, the G 310 R is expected to cost Rs 2 lakh in India.

BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. It employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

