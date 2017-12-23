It appears that BMW Motorrad is in the process of finalising the launch date of its much-awaited the G 310 R motorcycle in India. Although the Bavarian brand has been keeping the launch of the G 310 R under wraps for quite some time now, it looks like one of the responses of the brand on Facebook to a user has spilled the beans on the launch and the pricing.

According to a report of RushLane, when a user asked BMW on Facebook about the launch and the pricing of the model, the brand replied that BMW is in the process of finalising the launch date, which could happen in a few weeks of time. This has started a new debate across the auto world that the G 310 R, the first sub-500cc motorcycle from Bavarian brand BMW Motorrad, could happen as early as in January 2018.

And as far as the pricing is of the G 310 R concerned, BMW has reportedly said that it would be priced 'competitively'. However, BMW has not divulged any other details of the model.

BMW G 310 R, a big machine from German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad, is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. BMW G 310 R employs a 300mm disc brake in the front and a 240mm at the rear. It features front upside down forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

The G 310 R measures 1,988mm in length, 896mm in width, 1,227mm in height and has a wheelbase of 1,374mm. To be made at the TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant, the G 310 R will go up against KTM Duke 390 and Mahindra Mojo in India.