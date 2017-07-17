It was a disappointing news for those waiting for BMW Motorrad's most affordable motorcycle, the G 310 R, when the company confirmed that there are no plans to launch the bike in India anytime soon. This was despite after confirmation from official twitter handle of the company about the launch of the made-in India bike this year.

However, biking enthusiasts need not worry as emerging reports claim that the launch of G 310 R in India will take place next year. A report in Overdrive claims that BMW Motorrad India team are currently in a pursuit to increase the dealership count to seven by next year from current four --Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

Once these seven dealerships are fully functional along with service centres, aspiring G 310 R buyers will have better geographic accessibility. This will also make sure better brand visibility for the G 310 R. BMW Motorrad is expected to launch adventure version of G 310 R, the G 310 GS later in 2018.

For the uninitiated, the G 310 R is manufactured at the TVS plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for the entire global market as part of BMW Motorrad's deal with Indian partner TVS Motor Company. Tipped to be priced under Rs 2 lakh, the G 310 R is the most anticipated BMW bike model and it is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has already been snapped while testing in India many times earlier this year.

The G 310 GS, on the other hand, has been unveiled at the EICMA show in Milan in 2016. It borrows design cues from the elder sibling, the BMW R 1200 GS. The new motorcycle features a newly-designed fairing, the 'GS' moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road friendly tyres and a new engine cowl. The motorcycle comes with the same engine of G 310 R.