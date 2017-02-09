Famed Slovenian exhaust system manufacturer Akrapovic has launched a new aftermarket exhaust system for BMW's most affordable motorcycle G 310R. Christened as Racing Line, the new exhaust system is offered in stainless steel and carbon finishes.

The new Akrapovic exhaust system not only drops the overall weight of the motorcycle but also increases the power and torque figures. The stock G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. With the Racing Line carbon exhausted fitted the output increases by 2.14bhp and torque by 2.7Nm. The total weight of the motorcycle will also drop by 4.6kg.

With the Racing Line stainless steel exhaust in place power goes up by 1.6bhp and 2.4Nm of torque. The weight of the motorcycle will come down by 3.3kg. Both types get a hand-crafted carbon-fibre endcap and muffler clamp. Akrapovic claims the new exhaust system will enhance exhaust note of the G 310 R for a more throaty and aggressive tone.

The thick exhaust unit with a hexagonal end can also give the bike a striking appearance. Akrapovic will retail a new exhaust for around Euro 610 (approximately Rs 43,000).

The G 310 R is yet to enter Indian market. BMW Motorrad has confirmed the launch in India during April-May. BMW G 310 R, the first sub-500cc motorcycle from the German two-wheeler manufacturer. It has been co- developed with Indian alliance partner TVS Motor Company. The G series of bikes with sub-500cc displacement is exclusively manufactured at TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The G 310 R is also the first BMW Motorrad product manufactured outside Europe. When it gets launched in India, the motorcycle is expected to get a price tag under Rs 2 lakh.