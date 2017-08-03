German carmaker BMW launched the new 320d Edition Sport in India on Thursday, August 3. The new car based on the 320d has been priced at Rs 38.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW 320d Edition Sport is locally produced in the carmaker's Chennai plant and can be ordered from the company's dealerships from today, August 3, onwards. BMW 320d Edition Sport is available in Alpine White as non-metallic colour and Black Sapphire and Mediterranean Blue as metallic colour.

The car gets high-gloss black at front and rear and kidney grille slats in high-gloss black. It offers upholstery combinations in Sensatec Black/Red highlight, Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige and Veneto Beige combinations. The new BMW 320d Edition Sport sets clear visual accents. Its striking design features in high-gloss black at front and rear reinforce its sporty look. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in high-gloss black produce an especially athletic effect for the front end. The chrome detailing is also extended to the cabin with red contrast stitching on the sports steering wheel and gear shift paddles. It features a 6.5-inch colour display with CD drive, BMW Apps, Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor, which produces 190 hp and 400N m of peak torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The BMW 320d Edition Sport accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 7.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 kmph. It claims a fuel efficiency of 22.69 kmpl. It features different driving modes-- Comfort, ECO PRO, Sport and Sport+.

On the safety front, the new 3-Series model offers six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.