All eyes will be on the outcome of the Maharashtra civic elections on Thursday (February 23) where stakes are high for all parties involved. While the counting will be held for 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads across the state, the results in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be particularly interesting, especially after the citizens created a record of sorts on Tuesday (Feb 21) by turning out to vote in big numbers. The election to BMC recorded 55 per cent turnout this time, way higher than the figures that were seen in 2012, 2007 or 2002. The BMC has 227 seats.

Who will have the last laugh? Will it be Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray or anybody else from the number of other players in the state's politics, be it the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or the AIMIM or even the traditional forces like the Congress or NCP?

Keep an eye on this space for the live updates of the results of the BMC elections 2017. The counting begins at 10 am.