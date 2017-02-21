The prestigious electoral battle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which took place on Tuesday (Feb 21) ended with a turnout of 52.17%, way better than the figures that were recorded in the previous three elections.

The election, which is being seen as a referendum on the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, saw 2,275 candidates in the fray in 227 municipal wards under the corporation.

All four major parties – the ruling Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party – participated in the election with zeal, with an eye on the next Assembly elections in 2019, which also happens to be the year of the Lok Sabha poll.

Besides the big four, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena of Raj Thackeray and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul of Asaduddin Owaisi were also in the fight to make a bigger mark in the state's politics.

The high turnout will keep observers of the state's politics interested until the results come out on February 23, along with those of the elections in nine other civic bodies across the state. Around 2 crore people cast their ballots held in the civic elections in Maharashtra.

While the BMC elections in 2002 saw a low turnout of 43.25%, the figures went up to 46.14% in 2007, but came down again to 44.85% in 2012. The beyond-the-50-point-mark turnout this time will certainly keep the parties on their toes on Wednesday.

Maharahstra's CM Fadnavis congratulated voters for the turnout in a tweet later on Tuesday.