The Shiv Sena has won 84 of the 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, while the BJP has won 81 seats. However, none of the parties have managed to reach the halfway mark of 114. Recounting is still underway in one ward while there has been a tie between BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in ward number 220 due to which the decision will now be taken through a lottery system.
The results of 10 municipal corporations and 25 zila parishads were also declared along with the results of the BMC polls on Thursday.
Here is a party-wise breakup of the Maharashtra civic poll results:
Mumbai Poll Results 2017:
- Shiv Sena: 84 seats
- BJP: 81 seats
- Congress: 31 seats
- NCP: 9 seats
- Samajwadi Party: 6 seats
- MNS: 7 seats
- AIMIM: 3 seats
- Akhil Bhartiya Sena: 1 seat
- Independents: 4 seats
Pune Poll Results 2017:
- Shiv Sena: 8 seats
- BJP: 74 seats
- Congress: 2 seats
- NCP: 34 seats
- MNS: 5 seats
- Others: 1 seat
Zila Parishad Results 2017:
- Shiv Sena: 213 seats
- BJP: 341 seats
- Congress: 246 seats
- NCP: 304 seats
- MNS: 0 seats
- Others: 119 seats
Other Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2017
Thane:
- Shiv Sena: 42 seats
- BJP: 14 seats
- Congress: 1 seat
- NCP: 16 seats
- MNS: 4 seats
- Others: 4 seats
Ulhasnagar:
- Shiv Sena: 25 seats
- BJP: 34 seats
- Congress: 1 seat
- NCP: 4 seats
- MNS: 0 seats
- Others: 10 seats
Pimpri-Chinchwad:
- Shiv Sena: 5 seats
- BJP: 30 seats
- Congress: 0 seats
- NCP: 14 seats
- MNS: 0 seats
- Others: 4 seats
Nagpur:
- Shiv Sena: 1 seat
- BJP: 70 seats
- Congress: 30 seats
- NCP: 1 seat
- MNS: 0 seats
- Others: 5 seats
Nasik:
- Shiv Sena: 20 seats
- BJP: 33 seats
- Congress: 6 seats
- NCP: 7 seats
- MNS: 3 seats
- Others: 2 seats
Solapur:
- Shiv Sena: 14 seats
- BJP: 39 seats
- Congress: 11 seats
- NCP: 3 seats
- MNS: 0 seats
- Others: 8 seats
Akola:
- Shiv Sena: 3 seats
- BJP: 31 seats
- Congress: 12 seats
- NCP: 4 seats
- MNS: 0 seats
- Others: 7 seats
Amravati:
- Shiv Sena: 2 seats
- BJP: 24 seats
- Congress: 8 seats
- NCP: 0 seats
- MNS: 0 seats
- Others: 6 seats