The Shiv Sena has won 84 of the 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, while the BJP has won 81 seats. However, none of the parties have managed to reach the halfway mark of 114. Recounting is still underway in one ward while there has been a tie between BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in ward number 220 due to which the decision will now be taken through a lottery system.

The results of 10 municipal corporations and 25 zila parishads were also declared along with the results of the BMC polls on Thursday.

Here is a party-wise breakup of the Maharashtra civic poll results:

Mumbai Poll Results 2017:

Shiv Sena: 84 seats

84 seats BJP: 81 seats

81 seats Congress: 31 seats

31 seats NCP: 9 seats

9 seats Samajwadi Party: 6 seats

6 seats MNS: 7 seats

7 seats AIMIM: 3 seats

3 seats Akhil Bhartiya Sena: 1 seat

1 seat Independents: 4 seats

Pune Poll Results 2017:

Shiv Sena: 8 seats

8 seats BJP: 74 seats

74 seats Congress: 2 seats

2 seats NCP: 34 seats

34 seats MNS: 5 seats

5 seats Others: 1 seat

Zila Parishad Results 2017:

Shiv Sena: 213 seats

213 seats BJP: 341 seats

341 seats Congress: 246 seats

246 seats NCP: 304 seats

304 seats MNS: 0 seats

0 seats Others: 119 seats

Other Municipal Corporation Elections Results 2017

Thane:

Shiv Sena: 42 seats

42 seats BJP: 14 seats

14 seats Congress: 1 seat

1 seat NCP: 16 seats

16 seats MNS: 4 seats

4 seats Others: 4 seats

Ulhasnagar:

Shiv Sena: 25 seats

25 seats BJP: 34 seats

34 seats Congress: 1 seat

1 seat NCP: 4 seats

4 seats MNS: 0 seats

0 seats Others: 10 seats

Pimpri-Chinchwad:

Shiv Sena: 5 seats

5 seats BJP: 30 seats

30 seats Congress: 0 seats

0 seats NCP: 14 seats

14 seats MNS: 0 seats

0 seats Others: 4 seats

Nagpur:

Shiv Sena: 1 seat

1 seat BJP: 70 seats

70 seats Congress: 30 seats

30 seats NCP: 1 seat

1 seat MNS: 0 seats

0 seats Others: 5 seats

Nasik:

Shiv Sena: 20 seats

20 seats BJP: 33 seats

33 seats Congress: 6 seats

6 seats NCP: 7 seats

7 seats MNS: 3 seats

3 seats Others: 2 seats

Solapur:

Shiv Sena: 14 seats

14 seats BJP: 39 seats

39 seats Congress: 11 seats

11 seats NCP: 3 seats

3 seats MNS: 0 seats

0 seats Others: 8 seats

Akola:

Shiv Sena: 3 seats

3 seats BJP: 31 seats

31 seats Congress: 12 seats

12 seats NCP: 4 seats

4 seats MNS: 0 seats

0 seats Others: 7 seats

Amravati: