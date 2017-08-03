On a daily basis, our dependence on social media and technology has drastically increased that we are unable to draw a line between virtual and real world. One such example is 'Blue Whale challenge' which is taking internet by storm.

According to reports, this online social media game has led to more than 140 suicides in Europe and Russia. The game/challenge asks its participants to perform 50 tasks, including taking one's life.

On July 29, a 14-year-old boy in Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of his building. The police are yet to deduce the cause that triggered the boy to take such a drastic step, but many have linked his death to the deadly game 'Blue Whale challenge.'

Check out the video.