Since the death of a Mumbai teenager on July 29, the infamous Blue Whale Challenge created by a Russian -- Philipp Budeikin -- has taken the cyber world by storm across India. So far, several teenagers have fallen prey to the psychotic phenomenon that has claimed the life of many all over the world.

Now, Kerala Police has given a warning to parents to be more cautious about the activities of the children, especially when they are using mobile phones and social media.

"Computer games often influence teenagers and kids. And the latest game that many have become addicted to is the Blue Whale Challenge. The game has 50 levels, and the players will be under the control of game administrators, who will force them to do various tasks," Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera said in a statement.

"The ones aged between 14-18 often fell prey to this challenge. It is understood that many are addicted to this game in India as well. Therefore, parents are requested to remove if they find it in the smartphones and computers of their children. More attention to be given when they use the Internet or play computer games [translated from Malayalam]," he added.

Behara has requested people to contact the Police Hi-tech Cell for counselling if they find teens using the game.

Is Blue Whale Challenge popular among kids in Kerala?

Reports suggest that at least 2,000 people are addicted to this game in Kerala alone. Take a look at the video below.

What is Blue Whale Challenge?

The game has tasks to be done for 50 days, and teens often become addicted to it. For the initial stages, easy targets will be assigned for the player, like watching horror movies late night, waking up early morning, boarding a crane machine or harming oneself by tattooing with a knife. Once the player complete basic levels, more and more dangerous tasks will be assigned and the ones addicted to this death trap will finally commit suicide. And each task must be filmed as a proof.

It is learnt that the man behind the bizarre game created it to get rid of "biological waste" from this world.

Why can't one back out from the game in between?

The group handling the game would hack all personal accounts of the player, and will threaten if they plan to quit in between.

Why can't it be banned from Internet?

Internet experts claim that banning the game from the virtual world is not possible as there is no application or a specific website for the challenge. The challenge can be undertaken only if the creators get in touch with the players.