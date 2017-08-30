The much talked about and dangerous "Blue Whale" game has apparently reached Assam.

It has been reported that a minor student in Guwahati has been caught playing blue whale game, and was very close to complete the final level.

As reported, the student has been suffering from depression, and his teacher got shocked to see the image of a whale inscribed on his wrist. The minor had already completed up to level 40 of the game, and was much closer to the final level. He is now admitted in Psychiatry ward of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

"The boy is suffering from depression and he has tried to commit suicide multiple times in the past. There is a feeling of worthlessness and hopelessness in him which has led him to commit such acts. He is thinking himself to be unworthy of living. Moreover, he also failed in his Class XI exam, which has further worsened his state of mind," Eclectic Northeast quoted Dr Bornali Das from Department of Psychiatry, GMCH as saying.

The doctor also revealed that in the course of the game, the minor had performed tasks like watching horror movies, going out alone at night, doing drugs, etc.

"He started playing Blue Whale Challenge since July 20. He had to complete the task in 50 days. He had reached level 40 and was dangerously close to completing the task. His teacher just saw the whale on his wrist at the right time. He told us that he has performed tasks like watching horror movies, going out at night alone, having mild drugs and superficial slitting of wrist. It is a game which needs to be played secretly and if someone disclose about it, then the player would be disqualified. The inventor of the game himself reportedly suffered from bi-polar disorder and people who are depressed in their life fall prey to this game," she added.

Das further said parents need to be more vigilant about what their kids do online, and if needed, they should take away smart phones, laptops, etc. from them. A number of suicide cases had come up from various parts of India like Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, due to the notorious Blue Whale game.