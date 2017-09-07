Twitterati began an online protest on Thursday with hashtag #BlockNarendraModi, where many Twitter users blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal handle on the social media account, in an effort to express objection against him following abusive trolls.

The protest began at a time when anger over the killing of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh has not simmered yet. Many of these abusive trolls -- followed by PM Modi -- attacked the Kannada journalist-activist, calling her "a bitch" who deserved to die.

Lankesh, a critic of right-wing politics and the Hindutva brigade, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. A huge crowd of people gathered outside her residence on Wednesday, protesting against her murder and demanded action against the perpetrators.

While many took to social media to express their condolences, there were many other Twitter users who hurled abusive messages at the slain journalist.

One of those Twitter users, Nikhil Dadhich, posted a tweet shortly after Lankesh's death saying, 'It took a bitch to die a dog's death, for all pups to howl in the same tune.'

Dadhich's Twitter account is followed by many political leaders from the right-wing BJP, including Modi. This prompted many other Twitter users to question why the PM was following such people on social media.

Many social media users demanded that PM Modi should unfollow such abusive followers, when this did not happen soon, #BlockNarendraModi began appearing on the microblogging site late on Wednesday, and by Thursday morning, it became a top Twitter trend.

Here are some of the Twitter users who have blocked Modi on the microblogging site:

"The worst PM india has seen till now. Following all abuser. #Shame #BlockNarendraModi "

"An absentee PM who cant care about d country that voted him to power & follows venomous people on Twitter. #BlockNarendraModi is a good idea."

An absentee PM who cant care about d country that voted him to power & follows venomous people on Twitter. #BlockNarendraModi is a good idea pic.twitter.com/MAjXNL1lbB — Akshay Bajaj (@villagerurbaine) September 6, 2017

"Thought about it a lot. Finally took the decision to #BlockNarendraModi as he follows too many handles that propagate violence and abuse!"

Thought about it a lot. Finally took the decision to #BlockNarendraModi as he follows too many handles that propagate violence and abuse! — Jay Ambadi (@jay_ambadi) September 7, 2017

"A Prime Minister who serves a third of the country and follows those indulging in filthy abuse of others is rubbish. #BlockNarendraModi"

A Prime Minister who serves a third of the country and follows those indulging in filthy abuse of others is rubbish. #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/eYkFo8sgI2 — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017

"Doing something I should have done a long time back. Thanks @drrakeshparikh #BlockNarendraModi"