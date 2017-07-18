The run for magnum opus Baahubali has concluded with the movie picking up Rs 1,590 crore in all formats, the report said.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has also finished its run in China where the film found a wide reception and collected more than $191 million (over Rs 1,200 crore). The film's worldwide gross across all formats has reached Rs 1,975 crore, said Moneycontrol, citing a Box Office India report.

Dangal bested Baahubali thanks to its Chinese run. At the India box office, though, Baahubali 2 fared well, collecting Rs 1,253 crore in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions as against Dangal's earnings of Rs 512 crore for its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

On an overseas basis, Dangal raced past the Baahubali franchise as the film earned Rs 1,025 crore for the Hindi and the Mandarin versions. On the other hand, Rajamouli's Baahubali grossed Rs 277 crore for the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

Apart from creating the Rs 2,000-crore club, Dangal has broken several records, such as:

First Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore

At the worldwide box office, Dangal is the fifth non-English-language film to cross USD 300 million mark

Dangal also became the biggest non-Hollywood import to be released in China, among others.

In India, Baahubali: The Conclusion is touted as being among the biggest blockbusters of the century. The film recorded 5 crore footfalls in Hindi in five weeks.