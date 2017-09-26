Once again, the countdown has begun for India's biggest auto carnival—the Auto Expo. The organisers have released the 2018 calendar for the biennial event, stirring up frenzy among motor enthusiasts.

Auto Expo 2018 has been scheduled to take place from February 9-14 and the Components Show will be held from February 8-11. Organised under the aegis of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA), the Auto Expo will take place at two different locations - Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The Pragati Maidan will host the Component Show from February 8-11, 2018, while the Motor Show will be held at India Expo Mart from February 9-14, 2018. The inauguration of the event is slated for February 8. The complete list of exhibitors and the details of the bookings are expected soon. The tickets for the Auto Expo 2018 will be available on BookMyShow from November 2017.

The bad bit is that a number of reputed automakers are likely to give the 14th edition of the auto expo a miss if latest reports are to be believed. Foreign automakers such as Volkswagen, Skoda, Ford, Audi, Nissan, General Motors and bike-maker Ducati India are unlikely to participate in the event. Bajaj Auto, Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield, in all likelihood, would stay away like they did when Auto Expo in 2016 took place.

Nonetheless, the biennial event had recorded a footfall of over 6 lakh in 2016. The organisers expect an increase in the numbers this time. Auto Expo 2016 witnessed over 108 product launches and the unveiling of productions from over 65 manufacturers during the seven-day event.