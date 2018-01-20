It's time for yet another India vs Pakistan final match in the Blind Cricket World Cup tournament. The two nations clash sword again in the final of the 2018 edition of the ODI tournament on Saturday January 20 in Sharjah.

So far, there have been four editions of the 50-over Blind Cricket World Cup competition and the arch-rivals have clashed two times in the grand final match already. While Pakistan triumphed in the 2006 final in Islamabad, India levelled the scores in the 2014 final in Cape Town.

The Twenty20 format of the cricket tournament has been a different game altogether. India and Pakistan featured in the final of both the editions of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup and the Men in Blue triumphed in both occasions -- 2012 and 2017.

India have already won once over Pakistan earlier in the tournament this year. India's Deepak Mallik, one of the key players of the tournament, played an integral role in the seven-wicket win. Mohd Jamil of Pakistan, meanwhile, played a big knock in the match scoring 94 runs.

Blind Cricket World Cup 2018 final: India vs Pakistan

Date: January 20

Time: 9 am local time | 10:30 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground

Live on TV: PTV Sports (Pakistan), Unavailable in India

Live streaming: PTV Sports Live (Pakistan)

Live updates: Twitter (worldwide)