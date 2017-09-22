Blake Shelton tweeted about Gwen Stefani's upcoming Christmas album in the most adorable way ever. He wrote "Daddy Likey" and fans and followers have been going insane at the amount of cuteness the power couple have been sporting. And they have collaborated together on the album too, as Gwen confirmed earlier!

The internet has already been exploding about the No Doubt singer, Stefani, having a new music album on the way. Titled "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas", it's all set to release on October 6. And as you might have guessed, beau Blake Shelton has hopped on board to promote her music, while he's also simultaneously rocking the singer's picture as his Twitter avi.

Blake, 41, has taken the role of encouraging fans to pre-order the music in his own classic way. The responses fans have given are adorable in their own way too, such as 'I'm melting" and "You 2 are the best! Making your fans all crazy & happy! Thanks!" And then there's the ever so warm "You two with your new songs are killing me with cuteness," that one fan tweeted.

Fans have also gone insane trying to speculate if the duo is going to address the pregnancy rumours any time soon. In multiple instances, Gwen, 47 has been seen having like she could be pregnant, as reported by a source to Hollywood Life.

However, this isn't the only hint of rumour going around. Fans have taken closer notice of the album teaser clip in which she's blowing a kiss, wearing a gown that looks extremely familiar. Hint: Think her wedding dress 15 years ago, when she got married to Gavin Rossdale.

Might seem like a far stretched idea, but both Blake and Gwen can't get enough of each other, and their fans can't get enough of their chemistry. Clearly, the couple has never shied away from going public about their affection for each other. It's been two years of them being together and still there's no shortage of adorable photos.

If you thought Blake's "Daddy Likey" tweet was extra amounts of PDA, we've got news for you. Recently the couple were spotted in Beverly Hills, clad in matching denim casuals and get this: Gwen rocked classic checker-board Vans with beau Blake's face painted on them!

If it doesn't surprise you much, it's probably because the two have been inseparable ever since they started dating in late 2015. Both were fresh out of divorces from their respective long time partners, and looks like they have once again found something to gush over in each other.

If you want further doses of cuteness that the couple have to exude, Gwen couldn't stop gushing about Blake on Late Night With Seth Myers. "I love Blake," she said. "He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that's the thing. There's no way around it. He's just a sparkly like happy, amazing person."

Well, be it Christmas bells or wedding bells, we couldn't be happier for the two!