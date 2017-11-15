blake shelton
People magazine announced country singer Blake Shelton as their "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2017.Twitter/People

Blake Shelton was officially announced as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday.

While the annual issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, let it just be known that Blake Shelton – the quiet goof from The Voice, now shares the title that has been owned by Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, Adam Levine and many more since 1985.

In the cover story that is yet to hit the market, the 41-year-old country singer reacts to winning the title, saying, "Y'all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

Blake took to his Instagram to share the cover of the magazine and captioned the photo with "Thank you People. Don't hate me cause I'm beautiful." Classic Blake!

Maybe, instead of a rocking hot body, People's criterion was self-deprecating humour. And Blake wins at it. But his girlfriend and pop-diva Gwen Stefani, 48, has a totally different take on it.

"She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment,'" he says.

While Shelton himself claimed that he admittedly "can't wait to shove this up Adam's [Levine] ass. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about," the general public's reaction has been somewhat similar to that of Blake's himself.

Even though in his own, signature, mock-cocky manner he said, "When [people] would say to Adam, 'Mr. Sexy,' you'd always see him go, 'Well, awwww...' If you say that to me, it's going to be, 'You're damn right, I'm Mr. Sexy!"

Adding, "I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it." And sure enough, Twitter has had some mixed reactions to the news. While the backlash has been pouring in aplenty, all of it has been stated in good humour it seems.

