Blake Shelton was officially announced as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday.

While the annual issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, let it just be known that Blake Shelton – the quiet goof from The Voice, now shares the title that has been owned by Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, Adam Levine and many more since 1985.

Also read: Blake Shelton tweets about new music by Gwen Stefani: Could the couple get any cuter?

In the cover story that is yet to hit the market, the 41-year-old country singer reacts to winning the title, saying, "Y'all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical."

Blake took to his Instagram to share the cover of the magazine and captioned the photo with "Thank you People. Don't hate me cause I'm beautiful." Classic Blake!

‪Thank you @people!!!! Don't hate me because I'm beautiful... ‬ A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

Maybe, instead of a rocking hot body, People's criterion was self-deprecating humour. And Blake wins at it. But his girlfriend and pop-diva Gwen Stefani, 48, has a totally different take on it.

"She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment,'" he says.

While Shelton himself claimed that he admittedly "can't wait to shove this up Adam's [Levine] ass. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about," the general public's reaction has been somewhat similar to that of Blake's himself.

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Even though in his own, signature, mock-cocky manner he said, "When [people] would say to Adam, 'Mr. Sexy,' you'd always see him go, 'Well, awwww...' If you say that to me, it's going to be, 'You're damn right, I'm Mr. Sexy!"

Adding, "I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it." And sure enough, Twitter has had some mixed reactions to the news. While the backlash has been pouring in aplenty, all of it has been stated in good humour it seems.

Nursing a DEEP hurt today. Was passed over by @people magazine again for sexiest man alive honor that went to @blakeshelton . I sent in photos and everything. Oh well there’s next year. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 14, 2017

I️ heard my dude Blake Shelton won People Magazine’s “Sexiest man Alive.” Way to hold I­t­ down for all the 7s out there. We appreciate you ✊?✊? — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 13, 2017

@blakeshelton Not sure about the sexiest. But congrats on the recognition of being a man & being alive. Love you buddy! — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) November 15, 2017

Donald Trump is presidential; Jeff Sessions is honest; Roy Moore is a Christian; and Blake Shelton is the "Sexiest Man Alive." It's like America has totally stopped trying. https://t.co/h93GkbaXJu — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 14, 2017

Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive because apparently Idris Elba, Chris Evans and Jason Momoa fell off the planet last night. — Jenn C ?????? (@TheJennC) November 15, 2017

How can you trust straight people when they chose Blake Shelton as the sexiest among them — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) November 15, 2017

The same people who voted in People’s sexiest alive man list are the same folks who tampered w/ the presidential elections



There’s no way Blake Shelton is the sexiest man w/ Trevante Rhodes still breathing. pic.twitter.com/cd5NTcKJp4 — Corey Townsend (@JarrieBradshaw) November 15, 2017

This is the only appropriate reaction to learning that People’s sexiest man alive is Blake Shelton pic.twitter.com/2MzMEsyY4E — Molly (@isteintraum) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton is People's Sexiest Man Alive because of a flaw in the Electoral College. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) November 15, 2017

Trump is President. Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. Snooki better start planning her Nobel Prize speech. — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) November 15, 2017

Is “Blake Shelton” Idris Elba’s real name — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) November 15, 2017

BREAKING: Trump orders Jeff Sessions to name a special prosecutor to investigate whether Hillary conspired with People Magazine to name Blake Shelton as 2017's "Sexiest Man Alive" instead of Trump. — Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) November 15, 2017

We elected Donald Trump as President



And Blake Shelton as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.



I trust no one anymore. — Tell Williams IV (@TellWilliamsIV) November 15, 2017

Well.. There's always hope..