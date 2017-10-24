Blake Lively has finally had her revenge on husband Ryan Reynolds. And it was all kinds of beautifully perfect!

Known for the couple's witty, humorous chemistry, the two have been ruling the list of relationship goals for a while now and let's be honest – we love how each of them troll and prank the other on social media.

So when Blake saw a chance to fire shots at Ryan, she seized it and that too on his birthday. Ryan turned 41 on October 23, and Blake did let her love and affection escape him by a very iconic Instagram post.

The 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum posted a photo of Ryan Reynolds with Ryan Gosling, and captioned it "Happy Birthday, baby." What's better is that the photo shows Gosling in full light and only shows a minor part of our beloved Deadpool's face.

The story gets funnier as earlier in the same day, Ryan had joked on Twitter about his two toddlers, James and Inez trying to make a big deal about celebrating daddy's birthday.

"My kids tried to surprise me for my birthday this morning. I totally heard them coming and snuck out to start a new life somewhere else," read his hilarious tweet. This isn't the only time Ryan has humoured about his daughters' tactics as his Twitter is practically a thread for the two.

In the past, Ryan has also joked about how he would use his wife as a legitimate human shield. On The Late Show with David Letterman, Ryan said that, "The second I looked in that baby's [James] eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

But looks like Blake did have the last laugh after all, as earlier in August, Ryan had wished his gorgeous wife on her 30th birthday, with a photo of the couple, where the focus was on him and Blake's face was barely visible.

And now Blake has outdone it. Some would say she went a bit too far with shedding the attention on another man; at least for her birthday Ryan had chosen a picture of the two of them!

But all's fair in love and war and this seems to be a bit of both for the couple.