There were high expectations from the Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling-starrer Blade Runner 2049 following rave reviews from critics. Box office analysts predicted that the movie will surpass $40 million collections with ease during its opening weekend.

But the industry was in for a shock when the sequel to the 1982 release Blade Runner debuted at a rotten $13 million domestically reassessing the expectation mark to a shocking low.

Forbes reveals that Blade Runner stood at the disappointing opening despite adding the Thursday previews. The Thursday collections garnered $4 million via the previews. Adding another approx. $8.7 million from the Friday collections, the film is declared as a flop by many film analysts.

While the initial collections predicted was approximate of $45 million by Deadline. But now, the film is expected to bring in a maximum of $38 million, Entertainment Weekly reports. However, Forbes' prediction stands at $32 million.

Blade Runner released in the early 1980s was made with a budget of $28 million and earned $33 million, declaring the cult classic flop. The sequel was made with a jaw-dropping budget of $155 million. Many thought that it would break the jinx faced by sequels this year.

Banking upon the mind-blowing ratings – an average of 87 percent on IMDb and 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes – it was predicted that the film will turn out to be a winner at the box office. Sadly, Blade Runner 2049 looks like it is falling into the similar flopped sequels of the year. A close watch is kept on the international markets as well. Let's hope, it is a sleeper hit.

While Denis Villeneuve is not having a good time at the box office, horror movie "It" is breaking records. The film has entered the $300 million club over its fifth weekend at the box office in the domestic market. Forbes predicts that the film could cross $600 million worldwide this week.