The bezel-less smartphone craze is fast catching up as more and more companies roll-out their new smartphones with increasingly thin bezels.

With Xiaomi launching the Mi Mix 2 in India today, there is another ambitious Chinese smartphone maker that has just announced that it will be offering its bezel-less flagship smartphone for FREE.

We recently reported that Blackview was all set to launch its new smartphone in early October. And now, the Shenzhen-based smartphone maker has officially announced that its zero-bezel handset, Blackview S8, will go on pre-sale from October 9 to October 15, and early buyers could stand a chance to get three Blackview S8 units for absolutely free.

Blackview which offers exceptional hardware at very affordable prices has invited customers to pre-order the Blackview S8 on its official store. As a complimentary offer Blackview will be giving a coupon of $30 to everyone who registers to buy the S8. Buyers can use the coupon code "blackviews8" to avail a $30 off on the S8 on AliExpress.com.

Not just that, the company has also announced a giveaway where one lucky winner stands a chance to get three Blackview S8 units for free. All you need to do is head over to Blackview S8's official promo site and click on "Giveaway" and complete two simple tasks to be eligible (T&C Apply). The lucky winner will be announced on October 18 on Blackview's official Facebook page.

Coming to the phone, the Blackview S8 looks unmistakably similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, and comes with some very interesting features. Blackview S8 flaunts an impressive 5.7-inch display with 720 X 1,440 pixel resolution. Thanks to the bezel-less design the phone packs a bigger screen in a smaller body giving it an impressive 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone's 18:9 screen aspect ratio and rounded corners make it narrower and easier to hold and operate in one hand.

The Blackview S8 is powered by a power-efficient MediaTek MT6750T Octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Blackview S8 comes with not one, not two but four cameras – two front-facing and two on the back. The rear dual-camera system is a 13MP + 13MP setup (one wide lens and one telephoto) that features f/2.0 aperture and "SLR-level bokeh effect." The dual-front facing cameras are also 13MP + 13MP dual-camera units which feature portrait mode. Blackview claims that all the four sensors are Sony IMX258 units.

The Blackview S8 is fuelled by a 3,180mAh Li-ion battery and will come with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-loaded. However, Blackview claims that the phone will receive Android 8.1 Oreo update by the end of this year.