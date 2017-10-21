Chinese smartphone maker Blackview has quietly introduced what it claims to be the world's first full-screen smartphone to feature four cameras. Dubbed Blackview S8, the new handset comes with two cameras on the back and two on the front for taking selfies.

The Blackview S8, which is set to get Android Oreo update by the end of this year, has seen "extremely strong'' number of pre-orders, suggesting that a lot of people are excited about this new handset. The phone comes with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, which, together with a thickness of only 8.5mm, gives the handset an appealing appearance.

Blackview has also published an official video of the phone, highlighting its curved aluminum alloy frame as well as its crisp display and cameras.

The phone, which runs on Android 7 Nougat out of the box, comes with a rear dual-camera system that has a 13MP + 13MP sensor with "SLR-level bokeh effect" while the front camera system also sports an 13MP sensor with beauty function for selfie lovers.

Here's the complete list of specs of the new Blackview S8:

Display 5.7 inch, HD+ 720*1440, 18:9 ratio Processor Octa-core MT6750T RAM/ROM 4GB + 64GB Camera(rear) 13.0MP+0.3MP , Sony IMX258 Camera(infront) 13.0MP+0.3MP Battery Bak 3180mAh, Quick charge 2.0 Operating system Android 7.0 ---- Android 8.1(End of this year approximately) Color Magic Black, Silk Gold, Coral Blue Functions USB Type-C, OTG, Fingerprint, Gesture, RGB

If you're interested in getting a Blackview S8, you can order one at the special price of $149.99 on Gearbest.