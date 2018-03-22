Urmila Matondkar, who ruled the silver screen in the 1990's, is back to woo the audience with her stunning looks and terrific dance moves. The diva will be sizzling in Bewafa Beauty song in Irrfan Khan's Blackmail.

Urmila's first look from the song has been revealed and she looks absolute gorgeous in it. Going by the short glimpse of the diva, it makes us wonder if the actress hasn't aged since 1990's. Looking at her, it is hard to believe that she hasn't been on the big screen for over a decade.

Fans are going crazy over Urmila's return to the big screen. Take a look at some of the fans reactions:

raghni2010: Glad ur doing something in Bollywood! Ur fans missed you

ruchi.chauhan.82: @urmilamatondkarofficial can not wait for it ! No one can do it better than you xo #theoriginal

9ine1ne6ixx: I love u from rangeela till now ❤️❤️

hapyywithit: I can't wait to see you in screen ☺️

glam_doll_urmila: Kitna intazaar kiya humne aap nahi jaante.....please make more movies dear for all Fans your are the most stunning and Glamour in Bollywood ...yeh Dil Maange More

fauziyah.patel: Please get back onto doing thriller movies too!! Nobody does them better than you in Bollywood @urmilamatondkarofficial

Composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Pawni Pandey, Bewafa Beauty song will be unveiled on March 23.

Talking about choosing Urmila for the dance song, Blackmail director Abhinay Deo told Pink Villa, "Urmila is a massive star. She is not an item girl. We wanted a performer, someone who had a tremendous star value but hadn't been seen on the silver screen for a while now. From all the names we came up with, I believe we picked the best. She fit the bill perfectly. She is gorgeous and incredible as a dancer. It ended up being a perfect match for the song and the film."

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, "Although Irrfan's character in 'Blackमेल' is in a situation no man would want to be in, the mood of the film is tongue-in-cheek. We wanted a song that would be naughty and humorous without being vulgar. 'Bewafa Beauty' is that song. With Amitabh Bhattacharya's wicked lyrics set to Amit Trivedi's racy composition and Pawni Pandey's spicy voice, picturised on a huge, magnetic star like Urmila Matondkar, this song is set to burn the airwaves in an already scorching summer."

Starring an ensemble cast comprising of Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, Blackmail promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April, 2018.