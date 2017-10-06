BlackBerry has been more successful with smartphones that come with the iconic BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard than it is with full touch-screen phones. BlackBerry's last smartphone, BlackBerry KEYone sported an impressive QWERTY keyboard, but a leaked image of the long-rumored BlackBerry "Krypton" suggests that its main highlight would be an all-screen front panel.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked a render on Twitter that shows the alleged BlackBerry Krypton. He tweeted, "Goodbye, Krypton. Hello BlackBerry Motion" along with the leaked render, speculating that BlackBerry 'Krypton' will be unveiled as BlackBerry Motion.

From what we see in the leaked render, the biggest highlight of the alleged BlackBerry Motion is the full touch panel up front. This means BlackBerry Motion will not feature the QWERTY keyboard that was seen on BlackBerry's last devices- BlackBerry KEYnote and KEYone. The BlackBerry KEYone with a QWERTY keyboard which was launched in India in August was touted as the last smartphone designed in-house by the Canadian smartphone manufacturer.

The render also suggests there will be a physical home button with BlackBerry logo at the bottom of the display. The home button will possibly house the fingerprint reader, too. There are three physical buttons along the right side panel of the phone, there's the usual volume rocker, power button and what looks like a dedicated key for assigned functions.

The leaked render also confirms the fact that the BlackBerry Motion will feature a USB Type-C port for charging and a much-appreciated 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. The bottom of the BlackBerry Motion will also house a speaker grille and a microphone as suggested by the leaked render.

In terms of specs, a recent US FCC listing of the alleged BlackBerry Krypton suggested that it will be powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, which hints that the phone will carry a mid-range price tag. BlackBerry Motion should feature a full-HD IPS display and 4GB RAM. It is also said to pack a massive 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Nothing is concrete until BlackBerry makes an official announcement. Until then, these speculations should serve the purpose of keeping the ailing smartphone brand in the news.