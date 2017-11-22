BlackBerry's smartphones haven't seen the same success as its rivals', but the Canadian tech titan in collaboration with TCL is trying to make a comeback into the race.

From BlackBerry KEYone with a physical keyboard to the water-resistant BlackBerry Motion, there have been some serious efforts by the ailing smartphone company in recent months.

BlackBerry isn't giving up easy. A new smartphone is in the works to succeed BlackBerry KEYone, and has been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing for the device carries the model number BBF100-1, which is linked to the BlackBerry KEYone successor KEYtwo smartphone.

BlackBerry KEYone carried the model number BBB100-X, which is nearly identical to the newly leaked handset. Besides the model number, the Geekbench listing shows some interesting aspects of the device, which help us conclude that it is going to be a powerful smartphone in BlackBerry's portfolio.

BlackBerry KEYtwo is seen clocking 1,532 in single-core and 4,185 in multi-core score, which is impressive considering the handset is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Paired with this processor is 6GB RAM, which will most likely improve multi-tasking and the performance of high-graphics apps.

The listing also shows that the unannounced BlackBerry smartphone will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Since the listing is legit, the arrival of BlackBerry KEYtwo is imminent. But it's unclear when the smartphone will arrive.

According to GSMArena, BlackBerry KEYtwo will retain the physical QWERTY keyboard and sport a display with 1,620 x 1,080 pixel resolution. And if the physical keyboard takes half the smartphone's space, it is natural the KEYtwo will also have a smaller display like its predecessor.

BlackBerry KEYone featured a 4.5-inch IPS LCD touch display with 3:2 aspect ratio and the space bar in the physical keyboard came with a fingerprint scanner. It was poweed by Snapdragon 625 chipset and had 4GB RAM, which will make the KEYtwo more powerful.