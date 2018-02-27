BlackBerry is reportedly getting ready for another Android-powered handset after launching Motion and KeyOne last year. The company is all set to jump in the race of bezel-less screens and launch BlackBerry Ghost.

It is not clear if Ghost is the phone's codename or if it will be launched with some other name. Famous leakster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has now posted a leaked image of BlackBerry Ghost on Twitter.

According to the post, the upcoming BlackBerry Ghost will sport a bezel-less display. The screen of the smartphone is not visible in the image so it is hard to confirm if it is an edge-to-edge display.

BlackBerry 'Ghost': a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/KTAvKbDl5v — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

In another tweet, Evan Blass also reported that the smartphone will be built by Optiemus and will be released in India.

It seems that the phone's antenna lines are on the side of the device which indicate that the smartphone will feature a metal body and give a premium look to the device. On top of the device, we can see a front-facing selfie camera placed along with the earpiece.

(Some context in the first graf here): https://t.co/TBlq3H0tEW — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

On the specifications part, no information has been leaked by Evan Blass, but he says that the phone will be a premium smartphone. Last year, BlackBerry had featured a mid-range chip in KeyOne which offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. It is expected that the company will feature a similar chip with a modest amount of RAM.