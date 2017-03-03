It's been only a few days that BlackBerry's KEYOne made its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, in Barcelona, Spain. Now, before the company could officially announce the arrival of the device to India, one of the country's e-commerce site has listed it and revealed the price details.

E-retail firm OnlyMobiles has put up BlackBerry KEYOne on its website for Rs 39,999 with a 'coming soon' tag. The device's price is in line with the global price range. But, we urge our fans not to buy when OnlyMobiles makes it available for purchase, until the company officially confirms the launch of the KEYOne in India. So far, BlackBerry has not made any official comments on the report.

For those unaware, KEYOne is BlackBerry's last in-house designed phone. It can be called the company's swan-song phone, after which all BlackBerry-branded phones will be made and retailed by the China-based TCL Communications.

BlackBerry KeyOne sports a gorgeous design language with compact form having a good blend of glass for premium feel and metal for structural integrity. It boasts of an aluminium-based shell on the back and comes covered in Gorilla Glass 4 with 'impact resistant nature' and physical QWERTY keyboard having a fingerprint sensor on the spacebar and also capacitive touch sensors on the entire keyboard for scrolling, on the front.

It also boasts of a top-of-the-line camera. It houses12MP auto-focus large pixel camera with Sony IMX378, same as seen in Google Pixel phone, which is touted as the best camera phone in the market. On the front, it features an equally impressive 8MP camera with a wide angle field of view and full HD video-recording ability.

Another interesting aspect is that it comes packed with a 3,505mAh cell, the biggest battery for a BlackBerry phone to date. It also comes with QuickCharge technology, which can power up the phone from zero to 50 per cent within 36 minutes.

Under the hood, it is quite underpowered as it comes with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB in-built storage and Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

Watch this space for the latest news on BlackBerry and TCL Communication.

Key specifications of BlackBerry KEYOne: