BlackBerry had made a comeback by joining hands with TCL at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. And after the successful launches of its devices in many countries, BlackBerry's KEYone Black Edition (unlocked version) is finally making its way to the US market.

The Canadian company had launched the smartphone last year, but it was not available in the US. Now, the KEYone Black Edition is available on Amazon and Best Buy for $549.

Highlights of BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition

BlackBerry Keyone Black Edition comes with a fabulous QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen. People who don't want to use the virtual keyboard on their smartphone can buy this BlackBerry model and experience the fun of typing.

The key feature of the smartphone is its long battery life, brilliant design, and fingerprint scanner. The scanner is embedded in the QWERTY keyboard's space bar.

The KEYone comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage and another with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The regular models are limited to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by Snapdragon 625 processor.

As far as the camera is concerned, the smartphone houses a 12MP camera sensor along with LED flash on the rear and 8MP camera on the front for selfies. Along with the keyboard, the screen comes with a ratio of 3:2 and resolution of 1620x1080 pixels.

The smartphone packs a 3,505mAh battery and comes with pre-installed Android 7.1 Nougat. The KEYone also support 3.5mm headphone jack, USB type-C port and NFC.