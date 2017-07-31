Canadian smartphone manufacturer Blackberry is holding a launch event in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 1, where the company is set to unveil its "latest exciting offering." While the company didn't say exactly what it would launch at the event, rumours are rife that it's going to be the "BlackBerry KEYone" Android smartphone, which made its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, in Barcelona earlier this year.

The BlackBerry Mobile India on Friday shared a teaser on Twitter and Instagram, indicating that the upcoming device will be "fast", "iconic", "smart" and more "secure", allowing users to "do more"- in a "different" way. The company has also setup a new YouTube channel, which currently features the same teaser.

At the time of the KEYone's international debut at the MWC 2017, BlackBerry reportedly used the same "Do More Different" tagline for the handset. Therefore, it's very likely that the company will indeed launch the KEYone at Tuesday's event.

Something exciting is coming up soon! #DoMoreDifferent pic.twitter.com/forikGvDsQ — BlackBerry Mobile IN (@BBMobileIndia) July 29, 2017

The BlackBerry KEYone boasts a physical QWERTY keyboard, having a fingerprint sensor on the spacebar and also capacitive touch sensors on the entire keyboard for scrolling.

The handset features a 12MP rear auto-focus large pixel camera, and an 8MP front camera with a wide angle field of view and full HD video-recording ability.

The BlackBerry KEYone, which runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. The phone also sports a 3,505mAh battery, which is claimed to be the biggest battery for a BlackBerry phone to date.

The BlackBerry KEYone was launched in the US with a price tag of $549 (around Rs. 35,200). In the UK, the smartphone costs £499 (around Rs. 42,000).

Here're the key specs of the BlackBerry KEYone: