Black Panther breaks box office record in opening weekend

With two weekends behind it, Black Panther is an unstoppable force Marvel unleashed this year. Undoubtedly the biggest blockbuster of the year yet, the Marvel movie has collected a whopping $108 million from the United States and Canadian box offices.

The Ryan Coogler movie crossed the $100 million mark in the second weekend at the box office which was done only by three other movies in the past: Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million), Jurassic World ($106.6 million), and The Avengers ($103 million).

Rotten Tomatoes predicts that the film could easily conquer $650 million at the domestic box office. Forbes notes that the film has grossed $400 million in 10 days, running second-fastest grosser of all time (as of now). The film trails behind Jurassic World ($404 million) and The Force Awakens ($540 million).

Black Panther is close to becoming the third highest grossing solo superhero movie. If the movie surpasses $413 million, which doesn't look difficult at this point, Black Panther will rub shoulders with The Dark Knight Rises ($448 million), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($458 million), The Dark Knight ($534 million) and The Avengers ($623 million), Forbes reports.

Revealing worldwide collection numbers, Deadline reports that Black Panther has surpassed $300 million in the international market with $83.8 million coming from the second-weekend box office collection. With the international collection included, Black Panther minted $704 million.

Interestingly, the film hasn't opened in China yet. Variety reports that the film will begin its theatrical run in Japan on March 1 and China on March 9. The film will experience no less than fireworks as the previous Marvel movies box office collection like Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 opened to great response at the Chinese box office.

Forbes points out that while Black Panther sees no big competition at the box office, in a few weeks the film's run could be hampered in March due to many big releases. The pre-summer box office will watch the release of A Wrinkle in Time, Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Ready Player One.

Till then, Black Panther is likely to continue its reign at the box office.