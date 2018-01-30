Black Panther's worldwide premiere recently took place in LA. Stars from the Marvel thronged to the red carpet and it was truly a celebration of culture and not just the movie.

Following the premiere, critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to Chadwick Boseman starrer drama/fantasy. Judging from the reaction, Black Panther is already a huge critical success and is bound to become the first biggest hit of the year.

While the elaborate reactions are yet to come, the initial reactions deemed the movie 'incredible,' 'bold' and intense.

Sharing a short review of the Ryan Coogler directorial, Jill Scott tweeted that the movie surpassed Star Wars. She wrote: "BLACK PANTHER SURPASSED STAR WARS. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration [sic]."

Film critic ReBecca Theodore-Vachon, felt the movie helped be "feel seen." She tweeted: "The representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well."

Fandango's Erik Davis hailed the movie as "the James Bond of the MCU," just like how Coogler expected his viewers to feel.

Davis tweeted: "#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af."

USA Today's Brian Truitt listed the movie as one of the "top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy." He said, "#BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy."

Here are other reactions:

Black Panther is expected to set up the base for Avengers: Infinity War, releasing in May this year, but reports suggest that the film will not completely head towards plotting the film but it will place Easter Eggs leading to it. Black Panther releases on February 16.