Black Panther's worldwide premiere recently took place in LA. Stars from the Marvel thronged to the red carpet and it was truly a celebration of culture and not just the movie.
Following the premiere, critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts and reactions to Chadwick Boseman starrer drama/fantasy. Judging from the reaction, Black Panther is already a huge critical success and is bound to become the first biggest hit of the year.
Also read: Can Black Panther to break these Marvel records?
While the elaborate reactions are yet to come, the initial reactions deemed the movie 'incredible,' 'bold' and intense.
Sharing a short review of the Ryan Coogler directorial, Jill Scott tweeted that the movie surpassed Star Wars. She wrote: "BLACK PANTHER SURPASSED STAR WARS. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration [sic]."
Film critic ReBecca Theodore-Vachon, felt the movie helped be "feel seen." She tweeted: "The representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well."
Fandango's Erik Davis hailed the movie as "the James Bond of the MCU," just like how Coogler expected his viewers to feel.
Davis tweeted: "#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af."
USA Today's Brian Truitt listed the movie as one of the "top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy." He said, "#BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy."
Here are other reactions:
#BlackPanther is exceptional - the James Bond of the MCU. You've seen nothing like this in a superhero movie - it's bold, beautiful & intense, but there's a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It's 100% African & it is dope af. pic.twitter.com/Z77IjnIjf2
— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira!
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 30, 2018
Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a "single take/shot." If this movie isn't nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 30, 2018
And the representation of Black women in #BlackPanther made me feel seen. Seen in a way other superhero movies have not done well. pic.twitter.com/xrzVP5SLu6
— ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018
I don't even like superhero movies but THIS IS IT! I feel like I felt after watching Wonder Woman BUT BETTER! Like. Wow. Im amazed! #BlackPanther
— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018
Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger is the MCU's best villain thus far. His comments on colonialism as well as his motivations defined on imperialism...yo... #BlackPanther #BlackPantherSoLit
— Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is just astonishing. Ryan Coogler has harnessed the superhero movie — and a really fun one! — to explore profound ideas and create vivid images of black excellence that so rarely ever make it to a giant Hollywood movie. Wow wow wow!
— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) January 30, 2018
Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I'm not even being biased. This was by far the best marvel movie to date. Thank you, Ryan Coogler! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/8Qh0hlOYAb
— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 30, 2018
WOW. Black Panther will change the landscape of superhero movies forever. Expect and demand more from Hollywood. The stories its denied us for so long don't just *deserve* to be told — they will save blockbusters from total irrelevance and creative bankruptcy.
— Jess Joho (@liongirl528) January 30, 2018
"Black Panther" is one of Marvel's most ambitious works and includes, in Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger, a top tier villain for Marvel or otherwise. He owns every scene he's in and the film is everything it's been billed as. Long may it reign. pic.twitter.com/KajWk3PNRm
— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 30, 2018
BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger had me weeping and he's the VILLAIN
— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018
Black Panther is expected to set up the base for Avengers: Infinity War, releasing in May this year, but reports suggest that the film will not completely head towards plotting the film but it will place Easter Eggs leading to it. Black Panther releases on February 16.