Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther, which received a rare 100 percent score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, sets a new milestone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rave reviews have been pouring in from everywhere, which is making it one of the best Marvel movies to date. It is set to release in theatres on February 9, 2018 (UK) and February 16, 2018 (US and India) respectively.

The official synopsis reads — "Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" follows T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life."

Let's take a look what the critics are saying about the movie.

Entertainment Weekly wrote: filmmaker Ryan Coogler "infuses nearly every frame with soul and style, and makes the radical case that a comic-book movie can actually have something meaningful — beyond boom or kapow or America — to say. In that context, Panther's nuanced celebration of pride and identity and personal responsibility doesn't just feel like a fresh direction for the genre, it's the movie's own true superpower."

Variety wrote: "Black Panther celebrates its hero's heritage while delivering one of Marvel's most all-around appealing standalone installments to date. Going forward, Black Panther will join the ranks of the Avengers, further diversifying their ranks. In the meantime, it's awesome to see Black Power celebrated in such a mainstream fashion."

The Guardian wrote: "The intriguing thing about Black Panther is that it doesn't look like a superhero film – more a wide-eyed fantasy romance: exciting, subversive and funny."

The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "There's no mistaking you're still in the Marvel universe here, but this entry sweeps you off to a part of it you've never seen: a hidden lost world in Africa defined by royal traditions and technological wonders that open up refreshing new dramatic, visual and casting possibilities,"

Forbes wrote: "The film is comparatively light on action, and the pacing occasionally stumbles in the back half, but the sharp character work and rich production design makes up for nitpicks here and there."

Vanity Fair wrote: "Black Panther works best as a dynastic drama, and as a musing on global politics from a perspective we don't often get. Despite familiar action-scene wobbliness, it's easily the most engaging Marvel film in a long while. Because—finally!—it has something new to say."

The New York Times wrote: "Flourishes like this (along with an amusingly airborne wig and, later, rampaging rhinos) and the Wakandan backdrop give the action scenes kick and actual personality, but Mr. Coogler's directing strengths are more intimate."