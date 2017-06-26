Citizens across the country have joined hands to protest against the atrocities on Muslims in India. The campaigners have decided to wear black armbands on the occasion of Eid.

A social media campaign was kickstarted on Saturday to spread awareness on the plight of Muslims in the country. The campaign picked up momentum on Sunday as more and more people joined the drive. Soon, hashtags -#StopKillingMuslims and #EidWithBackArmBand started making rounds on social media platforms.

A number of activists and laymen from Lucknow were doing their bit to spread the word -- a call to people to wear black armbands when the Muslims go for Eid Namaz. The silent protest, referred to as "Black Eid 2017", is held to attract the attention of the government towards the persecution of Muslims.

"It is not a religious point alone, but more so of justice and unity as even those who follow religion and those who don't follow it are going to wear the black bands in solidarity on Monday," said Rajeev Yadav in a report.

People like Navaid Hamid, president, All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, Zafar Mahmood, chairman, Zakat Foundation and Watan ki Fikr are doing their best to reach out to people.

The statement read - "We the Muslims of India call for wearing black bands on Eid Day in protest against failure of the Government of India to protect Muslims against uncalled for attacks."

"When I first circulated the message, I added a few names and sent it only those people for consent and addition of names. There was however no reply from Maulana Rabey Hasan Nadvi so I deleted his name in the final version. In the meantime however those with the first draft had forwarded the message in social media which created duplicity," said Zafar Mahmood, quoted the report.