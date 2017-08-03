Bajaj has reportedly stopped the sales of the twilight plum colour variant of its power cruiser the Dominar 400 in India owing to poor demand. The Dominar 400 was part of the company's portfolio since December last year with three colours to choose from -- Midnight Blue, Twilight Plum and Moon White.

A report of India.com claims the dealers of Bajaj have stopped accepting the bookings for the twilight plum colour of the model. The company is also reportedly not dispatching this particular variant to the showrooms. It was reported earlier that Bajaj is planning to add a Matte Black colour to the Dominar 400 line-up soon.

Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in the country with a price tag of Rs 1.36 lakh for the regular variant and Rs 1.50 lakh for the ABS variant. However, the company already hiked the prices of the model thrice in a short span of time; the latest after the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST). In April, Bajaj Auto had spiked the price of the power cruiser by Rs 2,000 for both the variants, which was followed by a hike of Rs 1,000 in June. In July, the prices of the Dominar 400 went up to Rs 1,41,054 for the non-ABS version and ABS variant of the model was priced at Rs 155,215 (both ex-showroom, Delhi)

Dominar 400, the most powerful cruiser of Bajaj, is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants. Dominar 400 has a full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

Source: India.com