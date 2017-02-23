Rob Kardashian's ex Blanc Chyna on Wednesday gave her Instagram followers something to look at when she stripped down for a nude photoshoot.

The mother of two preserved her modesty with a white towel as she flaunted her curves. Chyna gave birth to daughter Dream Kardashian just three months back, and she clearly has worked hard to lose her baby weight.

Recently, she shared a photo of her feet standing on a scale and showed off that she has lost nearly 40 pounds. "From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 130 – Summer 2017," she captioned the shot.

Check out Chyna's sizzling images below:

Simplicity A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Angela A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:26am PST

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Although it has just been three months since she gave birth, Chyna sparked pregnancy rumours last weekend after she attended best friend Amber Rose's son's birthday party. Pictures from the party show Chyna appearing rounder than before in the middle, and this started pregnancy talk and if Kardashian was the father of the child.

Kardashian and Chyna are no longer together and they have called off their year-long engagement.

According to People magazine, friction in Kardashian and Chyna's relationship became intense after her Instagram account was hacked back in December 2016. The hacker at the time claimed that Chyna was unfaithful to Kardashian, and a series of her DM messages were posted on her page. Chyna reportedly believed that Kardashian was behind the hack and she left the home they shared.