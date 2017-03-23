Amidst custody battle rumours, Blac Chyna showed no sign of feeling the heat.

The reality star took to Instagram to share some of her latest snaps from a new ad campaign for her Lashed cosmetics brand.

The 28-year-old showed off her eye-catching curves in a low-cut beaded bra top with a flowing white skirt. Walking barefoot in the sand, the former fiancé of Rob Kardashian, struck various poses for the lens.

"Lashed Limited Edition 12 Lipstick Collection Box. Choose 12 Out Of 21 Shiny/Matte Lipstick Shades www.lashedcosmetics.com @lashedcosmetics," Chyna captioned one picture.

Chyna has been on a rollercoaster ride of late with regards to her daughter Dream's custody, since she dramatically split from Rob Kardashian last December.

The TV star recently expressed candid views about her daughter, and her relationship with Rob Kardashian for the cover story of Cosmopolitan South Africa. "I'm in it for the long haul," Chyna told the magazine.

"I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."

Previously, a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight, "They [Rob and Chyna] realise Dream [Kardashian] will connect them for life, and it's not worth it for them to fight and get dramatic about their breakup. They're forever connected by that beautiful girl, so there can't be any bad blood."

Chyna recently shared a photo of herself and Rob together on Instagram while wishing him: "Happy Birthday."