Angela Renée White a.k.a Blac Chyna is known for showing off her curvaceous figure and she definitely turned heads through her latest Instagram post in provocative lingerie, showing off her toned body and nearly flashing her ample assets.

IAlso read: Khloe Kardashian exhibits her ample cleavage in denim outfit

The rose gold outfit worn by the reality star flaunted her incredible curves and cleavage. Her thick thighs and a bit of her boobs were also exhibited through the sultry dress, which she wore while sitting on a luxurious bed.

The fiancée of Rob Kardashian looked utterly jaw-dropping in the glossy short dress, while she was seen putting on a busty display through its plunging neckline. It barely managed to cover her modesty.

BLACCHYNA.COM 4:45pst / 7:45est A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

In the slinky image, the tattoos on Blac Chyna's thick thighs and abs were also emphasised. She accessorised the provocative outfit with a pair of hoop earrings, studded bangles and several rings.

The sultry image of Dream Kardashian's mother garnered 107,095 likes and 329 comments. It looked similar to the one Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram page while launching her new lingerie line last summer.

Shortly, the reality star shared the cover page of Cosmopolitan magazine's April issue, in which she is being featured in short pink dress with a plunging neckline. She accompanied the image with the words, "I've dreamed of being a Cosmo Girl for such a long time. I feel so blessed and super humbled to be a part of such an empowering brand. Thank you @cosmopolitansa and @johnsiavis for taking such good care of me."

I've dreamed of being a Cosmo Girl for such a long time. I feel so blessed and super humbled to be a part of such an empowering brand. Thank you @cosmopolitansa and @johnsiavis for taking such good care of me. Click the link in my bio to check out the interview. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Blac Chyna even shared a short video of her photoshoot for the glamour magazine, in which she donned a baby pink lingerie paired with a fur coat. It showed off her toned legs and amps as she posed for the camera.