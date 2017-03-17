Former India cricketer and one of the most popular commentators in the country, Ravi Shastri has his own way of commentating about the game. Though he has his fair share of critics for his cliched phrases, it is the same that has made him popular in the commentary box.

Ravi, in a similar manner, decided to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections, and the India PM's reply was epic.

There are some common phrases, which Ravi uses during his commentary, like , 'make no mistake about it, this is a pressure cooker situation', 'edged and taken', 'I feel it's going to be really close', and 'he makes no mistake'.

These are some of the clichéd statements, made by Ravi very often. And when it came to throwing a tweet towards Modi to congratulate him, he used his other famous phrase, 'like a tracer bullet.' Shastri tweeted, "Congratulations @BJP4India on the landslide win in UP. The pair of PM @narendramodi & @AmitShah went past 300-mark like a #TracerBullet."

Congratulations @BJP4India on the landslide win in UP. The pair of PM @narendramodi & @AmitShah went past 300-mark like a #TracerBullet — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 16, 2017

Modi, who in the past has always praised India cricketers for their good performances, does follow cricket and it seems that he is familiar with Shastri's commentary. Modi replied to Ravi's tweet, stating that it did not 'go down to the wire', which is another of his popular phrases.

Thank you. UP polls did not quite go down to the wire. But, at the end of the day democracy is indeed the real winner! :) https://t.co/suoTqZtXit — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2017

Out of 403 seats, BJP and its allies got 325 in the UP elections.