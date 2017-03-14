Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance to form government in the state. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 1 pm on March 15. BJP President Amit Shah will attend the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday.

N Biren Singh is the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP. He will be sworn in along with party colleague Th Biswajit. Other MLAs will be sworn-in later, the Hindustan Times reported.

"People want to see governance...the top priority for our government would be to get the (economic) blockade lifted, which is harassing the masses and also improve the law and order situation in the state. We will try to reach out to the remote and hill areas and provide good governance and development," Singh told HT.

"Our campaign and our revealing of the truth of the past 15 years of Congress misrule reached out to the masses and that's why people turned out in such huge numbers and voted for change," Singh added.

BJP MLAs had met the governor on Monday evening and staked claim to form government in Manipur by submitting a list of 33 MLAs.

"BJP led group has been invited tomorrow to form the Government. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm," Heptulla had told the media in Manipur.