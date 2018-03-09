Tamil Nadu Farmers
A video wherein a female BJP worker slapped the president of the farmers' association for abusing her at a temple in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district emerged online Friday.

In the video, Ayyakannu, the head of the farmer's association called Desiya Thenidhiya Nathigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, is seen distributing pamphlets to devotees at the Tiruchendur temple.

The farmers were distributing the pamphlets as part of the 100-day march to create awareness about their hardships.

It is seen in the video that as a woman is about to take a pamphlet from Ayyakannu, a woman named Nellaiyammal and another man wearing black shirt enters the frame.

Nellaiyammal, the district secretary of the BJP women's wing, takes away the pamphlet from the devotee's hand and calls Ayyakannu a fraud.

"Don't take his pamphlet. This Ayyakannu is a fraud," says the DS in the video. She even tells Ayyakannu that pamphlets cannot be given in the temple.

This angered the president of the farmer's association and he started abusing her. Ayyakannu called Nellaiyammal a 'slut', as a result of which she slapped him.

Soon the other members of the farmer's association and the two BJP workers got into a heated argument. Nellaiyammal is also seen removing her slipper and brandishing at the men.

It was only after the temple authorities intervened that the argument ended.

The BJP unit in Tamil Nadu has demanded Ayyakannu's arrest. However, Ayyakannu has denied using cuss words, said a few reports. 

