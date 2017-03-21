A month after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah pledged to save girls in Uttar Pradesh from eve-teasers and called miscreants "Romeos", the state police on Tuesday, March 21, launched 'anti- Romeo squads' to crack down on youngsters camping in groups on roads and footpaths.

Last month, Shah said: "In Uttar Pradesh, every college would be provided with the anti-Romeo squad. Our girls will be safeguarded. These anti-Romeo squads will allow the girls to study without fear on college campuses."

"If BJP comes to power, we will safeguard the honour and chastity of our girls," he had said at an election rally in Meerut.

On Tuesday, IG (Lucknow Zone) A Satish Ganesh said that 'anti-Romeo dal' has been constituted at the police station-level and action under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act would be taken against miscreants.

Till now, police used to counsel youngsters aimlessly roaming the streets. But now, they want to intensify the activity by arresting the accused.

एंटी रोमियो अभियान के अन्तर्गत स्वयं सडक पर उतरे पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर मेरठ। pic.twitter.com/4GnbuEjtB6 — meerut police (@meerutpolice) March 21, 2017

The BJP's election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh also promised the creation of anti-Romeo dals near colleges to "ensure the safety of college-going girls" and "check eve-teasing".