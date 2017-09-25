The Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive meet will take place on Monday at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium to check the political and economic situation in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to around 2,000 party members is likely to be the highlight of the conclave.

BJP president Amit Shah had held a meeting on Sunday to reportedly assess the party's performance and to discuss ways to achieve its agendas and boost the morale of the cadre.

On Rohingya crisis

The ruling party has already called the Rohingya issue a matter of national security by accusing the refugees of having links with terrorist organisations.

According to reports, an economic resolution is likely to be passed calling 'demonetisation' as a bold move and accepting that its long-term results will bring the country's economy on the right track.

This is essential as the Modi government has been receiving opposition on the same owing to the fluctuating GDP and job loss which is being called the after-effects of demonetisation

12.23 pm IST: Party president Shri Amit Shah appealed everyone to stand by PM Modi's agenda on Clean India.

12.22 pm IST: Piyush Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the violence in West Bengal and Kerala. "Our party vehemently opposes this politics of violence. We will be conducting padyatras in Kerala to condemn the violence that was seen in the recent times."

12.20 pm IST: "The national executive meeting was very inspirational for the BJP workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of new India, a clean India was discussed at the meeting," said Piyush Goyal and added that the entire party will be working in the coming years in building up the nation.

12.17 pm IST: Union minister Piyush Goyal is addressing the media at the BJP national executive meeting.

12.03 pm IST: This excutive meet is being held to mark the 100th birth centenary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

10.59 am IST: Union Ministers arrive at the venue.

10.58 am IST: BJP leaders are likely to discuss ways to strengthen their base in Odisha and West Bengal, where the party didn't perform too well in the 2014 general elections.