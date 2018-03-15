A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi hours after his brother-in-law Robert Vadra paid respects to physicist Stephen Hawking in a tweet. Priti Gandhi, a national executive member of BJP Mahila Morcha, took the opportunity to mock Rahul. However, her reply did not go down well with social media users.

Stephen Hawking passed away Wednesday, March 14. Soon, social media users poured in tributes to one of the greatest minds of the 21st century. One such Twitter user was Indian businessman Vadra.

Robert Vadra tweeted:

A magnificent mind & a legendary physicist, #StephenHawking is no more. I remember reading his quote, “I am just a child who has never grown up. I still keep asking these 'how' and 'why' questions. Occasionally, I find an answer”. RIP pic.twitter.com/oJlSwwr9GU — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) March 14, 2018

Seeing this is an opportunity, the BJP member whose Twitter handle reads '@mrsgandhi', replied: "Child who has never grown up?? Are you trolling Rahul Gandhi??"

Child who has never grown up?? Are you trolling Rahul Gandhi??

??? https://t.co/3Ga5vS9pvw — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) March 14, 2018

Priti is known for her witty tweets on Twitter and an ardent supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her tweets are often focused on bashing Congress and its members.

However, her trolling backfired this time when social media users asked her not to 'politicize every issue'. Priti was also asked to pay respect to Hawking and not to have used that as an opportunity to mock the Congress president.

Here is how Twitter users reacted to her trolling:

@MrsGandhi I am a Bjp supporter but atleast don’t make a political remark everywhere. Respect the soul and stop this it doesn’t suit — Adeetya Vikram T (@AdeeShakti) March 14, 2018

Pedestrian!!



It is a quote of Hawking.

Every thing is not a scoring opportunity!!



Be humane sometimes at least!! — #Stephen Hawking (@gbz2016) March 14, 2018

This kind cheap jokes on a tragedy this scale is distasteful — Raghuram Rajan (@ArunSFan) March 14, 2018