Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiva Kumar and his bodygaurd were reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, November 16.

Kumar, who is the head of the Tigri village, was reportedly travelling in his Fortuner car when bike-borne assailants started firing shots at the vehicle.

Kumar owned two schools in Haibatpur which comes under Gautam Buddha Nagar in Noida. He was returning home from one of these schools when the assailants reportedly attacked the car, the Times of India reported.

The driver of the vehicle rammed it into a divider. Kumar died on the spot. Two people other than him and the security guard have been admitted to a private hospital in critical condition.

The police suspect that the killing could be the outcome of a property dispute. They have reached the spot and are looking for clues.